First meet of Press Advisory Committee held

Imphal, July 10: The Press Advisory Committee of Manipur Legislative Assembly has held their first meeting today in the committee room of Manipur Legislative Assembly chaired by M Ramani Devi, Secretary of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The present problems and requirements of Media persons coming to cover the Assembly Session in the House was thoroughly discussed during the meeting. The Committee also unanimously agreed to nominate the following persons: P Ibochouba Singh as Chairperson, N Krishnaohon as Vice Chairperson and Raju Yanglem, Joint Director & PRO as Convenor of the Committee in today’s meeting.

The committee further decided to avail a Training Programme for the Members of the Committee and to organise a seminar cum workshop on Assembly Reporting for Media persons. Assembly Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by newly nominated Members of the Committee, K Meghajit Singh, Additional Secretary and officers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.