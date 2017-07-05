Flood damages properties

Imphal, July 04 2017: Around 200 houses in Khabi Maning Leikai, Top Khabi of Konthoujam Kendra under Imphal West district have been affected by flood due to the heavy rainfall during the last few days .

A large number of families have been rendered homeless by the flood which resulted from the overflowing of the Maklang and Nambol rivers .

According to a local, the people of the area have been suffering due to the frequent flood which occurred every year.

He said that the villagers have been rendered homeless for five days now and around 150 acres of rice fields have been lost to the flood .

He further added that the SDO of Patsoi Md Daulad Khan has provided some relief materials including rice, dal and cooking oil to the affected people but there has been no response from the authority concerned till now regarding the flood .

Appealing to the State Government to take up necessary actions to ease the suffering of the affected people, he expressed fear that if the water levels of the rivers keep increasing, the river bank of Khabi river may give way thereby causing even more damage to the already affected areas.

Source: The Sangai Express