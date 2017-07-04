Flood wrecks Aigejang bridge

Kangpokpi, July 03 2017: The only connecting bridge over Khamenlok river that connects Aigejang village and Khamenlok in Saikul AC with other parts of the State has been swept away by the recent flash flood .

The wooden bridge served as a key component of road connectivity leading to the State capital and is the only lifeline of the local populace .

Aigejang village is located around 24 Kms.

from Imphal taking the route of Imphal – Khamenlok via Keibi and is the residential village of BJP candidate Paojalet Touthang, who contested the recent MLA election from 46-Saikul AC .

A large portion of the Sunday school campus situated near the Khamenlok river bank was also swept away by the flood .

The bridge was also the only connectivity for hundreds of students and farmers in the areas who cross it daily to go to their respective work places while Aigejang, Thombol, Jordenphai, K.Phainom and Leikot are the most affected villages .

The Khamenlok Area Youth Organization (KAYO) has sought the immediate attention of the State Government urging it to restore the bridge at the earliest in the larger interest of the students and farmers in particular .

Thangboi Kipgen, president KAYO pleaded the State Government to repair the derelict bridge and repair the road between Nongshum and Govajang at the earliest .

It also conveyed expectation of a swift response from the BJP led coalition Government.

Source: The Sangai Express