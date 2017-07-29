Four of arms gang held with arms

Imphal, July 28 2017: Thoubal district police arrested three members of a gang involved in drugs and arms smuggling yesterday and seized a .32 pistol along with ammunition rounds and a Chinese hand grenade near Sangaiyumpham Nungphou bazar bridge under Thoubal police station.

According to a reliable source, different teams of Thoubal district police carried out intensified frisking and checking operation, under the supervision of SP Thoubal K Meghachandra as a part of the security measure for the coming Independence Day celebration.

When a team of the district police conducting frisking and search operation reached Sangaiyumpham Nungphou bazar bridge, they spotted an suspicious individual who swiftly ran away on seeing the police.

The police chased the individual and detained him for verification and body search.

A .32 pistol along with ammunition and a Chinese hand grenade were recovered from the person after conducting body search.

The individual was identified as Md Alam Kahn (34) s/o (L) Najiruddin of Sangaiyumpham Puleipokpi part 1 and an active member of a gang involved in drugs and arms smuggling.

He was arrested and the pistol as well as the hand grenade were seized after observing necessary formalities at around 7.30 pm.

In the follow up action, another member of the gang, identified as Md Akbar alias Ithem (32) s/o (L) Manao of Lamding Cherapur Mathak Leikai was arrested along with a 9 mm pistol and one magazine.

The police also arrested another member of the gang, identified as Md Sadik Ali (42) s/o Md Ibotombi of Sangaiyumpham Tangbi Leikai at around 8.50 pm from his residence who further revealed that he had helped conceal the pistol seized by police from Md Akbar for some time earlier and then returned it to him .

The arrested gang members revealed that they are involved in trafficking of illegal drugs, arms and ammunition and are also involved in hijacking vehicles with the help of other associates of the gang.

The three individuals along with the seized items have been handed over to Thoubal police station for taking up necessary legal actions.

Thoubal police also nabbed another member of a gang dealing in arms and recovered one 9 mm pistol today afternoon.

According to reliable information furnished by 6 Assam Rifles, a team of Thoubal police under the supervision of SP K Meghachandra and led by DSP of Thoubal commando Y Premjit detained a gang member at Tangjeng bus stand.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Imran Khan (31) of Kiyamgei Muslim Mayai Leikai and one 9 mm pistol marked CZ 2075 RAMI 9×19 made in Czech republic along with one magazine was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the arrested person disclosed that he is working under the command of the gang commander identified as Md Shahid Ahmed alias Jugnu (45) of Lilong Tairen Makhong ward No 2.

Source: The Sangai Express