Ganja worth around Rs 1 crore seized

Imphal, July 05 2017: In one of the major achievements of the Manipur police in its drive against illegal and banned contraband items in the State, a team of Narcotic Cell Imphal East and Imphal East district police seized around 1605 kilograms of contraband Ganja worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, today at about 2 pm .

The contraband ganja packed in 107 sealed packets weighing around 15 to 16 kilograms each, was found concealed inside a secret chamber in a Tata truck bearing registration number MN07-C-3048 .

According to a source, a team of Imphal East district police under the instruction of SP Imphal East, K Kabib and under the supervision of Additional SP (Law and Order) Imphal East, W Kasar and led by CAR, Imphal East DSP, M Roni and OC Narcotic, P John, acting on reliable information, intercepted the vehicle suspected to be carrying the banned items, at Porompat area .

The truck was brought to Palace Gate and checked in the presence of media persons and Magistrate .

While checking the Tata truck, the huge quantity of contraband ganja, sealed in blue plastic packets, were found hidden in a secret chamber built between the driver’s cabin and the back portion of the truck .



Altogether 107 packets of contraband ganja were found inside the truck, each weighing around 15 to 16 kilograms and were seized in front of witnesses .

The total weight of the contraband seized by the Narcotic Cell Imphal East and the district police is estimated to be around 1605 kilograms .

Briefing media persons, SP K Kabib stated that acting on information regarding transport of huge quantity of ganja, the police were able to seize the huge amount of contraband today .

The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 33 to 35 lakh in the local market and around Rs 1 crore in the international market .

Porompat police station has registered a case and an investigation has been launched to find the owner of the contraband and the place from where the driver loaded the huge quantity of the contraband .

The driver of the truck has been identified as Md Imran Khan s/o Md Janab Ali of Kshetri Bengoon Awang Leikai.

Source: The Sangai Express