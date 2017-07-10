HC quashes promotion order of police officers

Imphal, July 09 2017: A single bench of High Court of Manipur quashed the final seniority list of promoted MPS Grade II officers of May 17, 2013 and January 20, 2014 and directed the State Government to prepare a fresh seniority list .

The order was passed by Justice Kh Nobin, as a common order after the hearing of the cases before the single bench of the High Court of Manipur on July 7 .

Both writ petitions were filed before the High Court of Manipur by some promoted Grade II MPS officers and other petitioners against the State Government represented by Secretary, Department of Personnel Administration Reforms (Personnel Division), Deputy Secretary (DP) Government of Manipur and 34 promoted MPS Grade II officers for quashing the entire proceeding of DPC and others issued by the State Government for promotion to Grade I .

The petitioners of the case were also appointed on promotion to the post of MPS Grade II by an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Government of Manipur, on March 1, 2007, on the recommendation of a duly constituted DPC associated with MPSC in the recruitment in the year 2006-07 .

On the other hand, the private respondents of the case, promoted MPS Grade I officers, are directly recruited MPS Officers .

The direct recruit MPS officers were promoted to MPS Grade I and are presently discharging duties as Additional SPs/ Deputy Commandants, in-charge COs, in-charge SPs and others .

The High Court of Manipur passed a common judgement and quashed and set aside the State Government’s orders for Grade II MPS officers passed on May 17 (2013), January 29 (2014) and February 19 (2014) .

The Court also directed the State Government to prepare a fresh seniority list within a period of three months from the time of the receipt of the judgement order .

It also directed the State Government to follow the guidelines and instructions contained in the office memorandum dated February 17, 1986 which was adopted by the State Government vide its office memorandum date November 13, 1987 as directed by the Gauhati High Court on February 18, 2013 .

Source: The Sangai Express