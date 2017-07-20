Heroin worth Rs 28 lakh seized

Imphal, July 19 2017: Imphal East district police seized 250 gram of Heroin worth Rs 28 lakh in International market from two individuals .

Briefing media persons at his office, SP Imphal East Kabib K said that the drug was seized from two individuals by a team of Narcotic Cell led by SDPO (CAR) Roni Mayengbam and OC P John while conducting frisking at Mantripukhri today at around 2.35 pm .

He said that the frisking operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional SP Wungpam Kasar .

The two arrested persons have been identified as B Krishna (26) s/o KR Babu of Moreh Ward No 3 Gammom Veng and Solim Letkhongam Mate @ Ngamneo (26) s/o Jemkhokai from Tengnoupal .

They were coming in a Hyundai Santro car bearing registration number MN06L-5665.When the car was checked , five packets of Heroin weighing 250 gram were found, the SP elaborated .

He added that a case has been registered at Heingang police station and investigation is on.

