Heroin worth Rs 60 lakh seized

IMPHAL, Jul 6 : Narcotic Affairs and Border (NAB) Manipur seized 500 grams of heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh in the local market, yesterday at Kakching Lamkhai.

Briefing media persons at his office chamber in the presence of AGP (Law and Order and Intelligence) P Asthana, IGP Administration S Ibocha (IPS) stated that acting on special input from reliable sources, a team of NAB, under the supervision of SP (NAB) W Basu, led by OC (NAB) Santosh rushed to Kakching Lamkhai at around 3 pm to intercept suspected transportation of drugs along National Highway 2, Imphal Moreh road.

After some time, the security personnel stopped one suspicious silver coloured Maruti car coming from Imphal side bearing registration number MN06-L-1708.

Three occupants of the vehicle, including one Government school teacher, were arrested after the security personnel found a polythene packet containing around 500 grams of heroin powder concealed under the foot mat of the driver’s seat.

The tree arrested individuals have been identified as Thongam Nandakishor alias Sanayaima (driver) (52) s/o (L) Gulamjat of Thoubal Khekman Mayai Leikai, Urikhinbam Jatishwor (47) s/o (L) Hemchandra of Lilong Chajing Karam Awang Leikai and Angom Bira (a teacher posted at Kwatha village) (45) s/o Amu of Kwatha village.

The seized heroin powder is worth around Rs 60 lakh in the local market.

NAB personnel seized the heroin from the spot in the presence of independent witness and registered a case against the drug smugglers.

The IGP also stated that police will submit a charge sheet against the three drug smugglers within a short period of time.

