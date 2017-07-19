House session to have 14 sittings

Imphal, July 18 2017: The second session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly which would commence from July 20 will have 14 sittings .

This was decided today at a meeting of the State Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee of which the Chief Minister is the Chairman .

Budget estimate of the current fiscal year would be tabled on the first day of the session which would go on till August 4 .

Usually, budget of a financial year is passed within the month of July.

But this time, the annual budget is likely to be passed in the month of August .

The Government would also table the vote on accounts and the State Assembly is likely to pass it so that the Government can make necessary expenditures in August.

Notably, vote on account for the months of April, May, June and July of the current fiscal year was passed in the first session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly .

On account of the State Government’s failure to convene the second session in time, vote on account would be passed twice this fiscal year as the annual budget cannot be passed in time .

Usually, Assembly sittings are not held on Sundays and Saturdays.

But this time, there would be Assembly sitting on July 29 although it is a Saturday, informed a source.

