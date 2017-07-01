How to use coconut water, cucumber juice, mint water, ice water, rose water etc for cleaning the face skin

Shahnaz Husain

Coconut water that can be used for cleansing the face is the water inside a tender coconut. The water is clear and also sterile and contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes. As such, it is highly nutritious. The face can be washed daily with coconut water to refresh and cleanse. It is said to impart a smooth and glowing skin. It helps to remove oil and other impurities. It can also be mixed with multani mitti into a paste and applied on the face. Wash it off when it dries. It is ideal for reducing oiliness and clarifying an oily skin.

Cucumber juice has several beauty benefits. It is an astringent and helps to tone and refresh the skin. It closes the pores and reduces oiliness. It also helps to lighten skin colour over a period of time. The effect of cucumber juice is gentle on the skin. That is why it is a traditional remedy for the delicate skin around the eyes, helping to reduce dark circles and brighten the skin. Cucumber juice may be applied daily on the skin around eyes, washing off with plain water after 15 minutes. It helps to reduce dark circles around eyes.

For a cooling face pack, mix Cucumber juice with two teaspoons powdered milk and one egg white. Put the ingredients in a blender, for a smooth paste. Apply on face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour. It will also help to remove tan. To tone the skin, mix cucumber juice with rose water in equal quantities. Apply on the face and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. For a skin lightening pack, mix cucumber juice with ripe papaya pulp and yogurt. Apply on the face and wash it off after half an hour.

Mint water has antiseptic and healing properties. It is particularly beneficial in summer. Cucumber juice can be mixed with mint water to refresh and tone the skin in summer. It closes the pores and keeps the skin free from problems. Mint has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to control acne conditions. Crushed mint leaves can be added to water and left for an hour. Strain and use the water to wash the face.

Rose water is said to contain Vitamins A, C, D. E and B3. The best part is that it suits all skin types, including sensitive skin and acne conditions. Rose water based skin tonics have helped to improve skin texture, reduce oiliness and soothe acne prone, rashy skin. Rose water is a powerful natural skin toner and also helps to refresh the skin. It is a natural coolant. Due to its cooling effect, rose water is ideal for Indian summers as a skin cleanser and freshener. It can be used several times during the day to wipe the face and remove dirt, oil and stale sweat. For oily skin, mix rose water with witch hazel in equal quantities and apply on the face, after cleansing. It helps to complete the cleansing process and also tones the skin. Rose water is versatile and can be mixed with many ingredients. Mixed with rice powder, it forms an ideal scrub for cleansing the pores of oily skin. Mixed with multani mitti into a paste, it forms an ideal cleansing pack.

Source: The Sangai Express