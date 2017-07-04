Imphal-Ukhrul road blocked at Namthilog ; Landslides hit Ukhrul district

Ukhrul, July 03 2017: Following incessant rain in the last 4/5 days, a huge chunk of land has slipped down on the Ukhrul-Imphal road near Namthilog, under Litan police station, Ukhrul .

The landslide has severely affected the highway over a stretch of 200 metres resulting in some portion of the highway sinking to a depth of about six inches .

Passengers coming from Imphal and Ukhrul had to change vehicles on either other side of the landslide at the site while heavy vehicles carrying goods had to stop .

Since yesterday BRTF has been deploying heavy machineries to clear the road .

According to a BRTF officer, the road has been cleared for light vehicles only and heavy loaded trucks would not be permitted for the time being.

Although the clearance has been completed, widening of the road would take 2-3 days hampering free vehicular movement .

Litan police also reached the landslide area near Namthilog to ascertain the details of the road condition .

Another landslide on the Mahadev-Talloi-Pfutzero (MTP) road, which connect the western Tangkhul villages of Ukhrul, has been damaged and cut off since July 1 .

A landslide has also been reported at Zalengpung-Lamlai Chingphai area and reports of about 100 feet of road depression at Tongou/Ringui has come in .

Speaking to this correspondent, the western Tangkhul Association (TNZL) Chairman Mangang Raman said that the highway leading to western villages Mahadev- Pfutzero via Talui village has been badly affected .

Landslide has washed away some road portion between Phadang and Somdal while the road leading to Sanakeithei has sunk .

Somdal-Talui road has been blocked due to landslide .

The road that connects the district headquarters of Ukhrul with western villages, from Talui junction – Somdal via Ngainu village has also been severely damaged .

TNZL Chairman M Raman fervently appealed the authority concerned for immediate intervention to restore the highway considering the hardship of people.

Source: The Sangai Express