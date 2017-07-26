‘Irregularities’ in MPSC answer sheets

IMPHAL, Jul 26: The Group of Civil Service Aspirants said that instances of mark manipulation in the answer sheets and irregularities in the examiners’ signatures have been found in the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competition (Mains) Exam 2016 conducted by the Manipur Civil Service Commission. Talking to the media persons at the Manipur Press Club, convenor of the group, Robertson said that the irregularities were discovered when some 200 candidates applied for the photocopies of their answer sheets under the RTI Act, 2005 and only 20 got a response. The irregularities discovered are the absence of the signature of the examiner, reduction of marks by striking out the earlier ones, difference in signatures of the same examiner on the same answer sheet examined, unexamined answers of some candidates and mistakes in the tabulation of the marks obtained etc. A writ petition was filed against this at the Manipur high court which ordered that an enquiry commission be set up.

The commission submitted a report that there have been no irregularities in the said exam.

Following the Supreme Court order, a single bench of the Manipur High Court had issued a final order on Feb 28, 2017 to the MPSC to make the photocopies of the answer sheets be available to the RTI Applicants among the successful candidates. But all the RTI Applicants have not got the photocopies. Let us find out what is the story behind this. If there are mistakes in the photocopies of just around 20 candidates, then a lot of mistakes will definitely be found in the other photocopies as well.

Source: The Sangai Express