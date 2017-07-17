JCB doubles up as ambulance, patient dies on way to hospital

Kangpokpi, July 16 2017: After the shameful incidents in where a man had to carry the dead body of his wife or daughter after being denied a mortuary van sometime back in Odhisa or Bihar, pictures of a sick man, carried by a JCB to the hospital and who died on the way has gone viral in social media since yesterday evening in Manipur.

The incident has been confirmed and it came as a shocking truth that for the first time that a JCB was used as an ambulance to carry a sick man to the nearest hospital but unfortunately the ill man breathed his last on the way.

The shocking and appalling incident took place in the interior part of Chandel district in Manipur when 40-year old Thangtinlen Baite, s/o Lamtinthang Baite of N Gamnom in Khengjoi sub division of Chandel district died on the way to the nearest hospital available in the neighbouring country, Myanmar yesterday .

It was reported that due to the non-availability of ambulance service and proper medical support in the locality, Thangtinlen Baite had to be carried by a JCB from his village for medical treatment to Khampat Hospital located in Myanmar.

It was also owing to the improper road conditions in Khengjoi division coupled by the unusable bridge connecting the road, that locals had arrange a JCB as the last available option to carry the sick man for medical treatment to the nearest available hospital .

However, despite all possible efforts the man succumbed to his ailment on the way, said the locals while pointing out the pathetic condition of the road and non availability of proper medical support in the sub-division .

Khengjoi sub-division in Chandel district is located in the interior part of the district bordering neighbouring Myanmar.

Electricity, communication and road conditions, medical facilities and economic conditions of the area are pathetic.

Source: The Sangai Express