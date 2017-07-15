JE, Dengue cases touch 48, CCpur leads

Imphal, July 14 2017: The total number of confirmed Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Dengue cases reported from different parts of the State has reached 48 .

Speaking to media persons at Churachandpur today, Health Services Director Dr N Loken said that Churachandpur district has been worst affected by JE and Dengue .

Out of 48 confirmed cases reported so far from different parts of the State, 15 Dengue cases and 17 JE cases were reported from Churachandpur district alone.

Shanting and Henglep are the two villages of Churachandpur district where the maximum number of JE and Dengue cases have been reported .

Health Services Additional Director Dr Sashi said that some rare cases have also been detected .

Out of the 48 confirmed cases till last night, five persons have been found infected by both JE and Dengue while one individual has been infected by JE, Dengue and Malaria .

Fogging exercise is being carried out continuously at Shanting while medical teams have taken up necessary control measures at Henglep after marching for 38 Kms as the road leading to it is no longer fit for vehicular movement following landslides, Dr Sashi said .

Talking about neighbouring States, he said that 30 Dengue cases were reported from Mizoram in the month of January this year while 500 Dengue cases have been reported from Assam since February this year .

January and February are cold months and carrier-mosquitoes usually don’t spread diseases during these months.

However, vector-borne diseases have been reported during these cold months too on account of the global climate change and ecological imbalance .

The infection rate depends on the degree of care one takes, he said .

Informing that one needs to go for medical tests if he/she is suffering from high fever, Dr Sashi said that out of 37 people who were suffering from high fever, 18 tested positive for Dengue .

Again out of 108 people suffering from high fever, 30 tested positive for JE .

As many areas of Manipur valley have been flooded, Health Department has been encountering many difficulties in taking up effective preventive measures against several diseases.

Health officials are facing similar constraints in hill areas too as many roads have been cut off due to landslides or sinking of road surface, said Dr Loken .

He said that the Health Department would start dispatching motorcycle teams within the next few days to places where cars and similar vehicles cannot reach.

Source: The Sangai Express