Job Opening for Translators (Freelancer) Meitei (Bengali Script) – English

Wanted Translators (Freelancer)

An IT company based in Bangalore is looking for experienced Translators for the Language pair Meitei (Bengali Script) – English.

Min Qualification: Bachelor/Master in English/Meitei

Min Experience: 3 Years in Translation or a least one year experience.

Required skills: Excellent command over Meitei & English; Workable knowledge in MS Word (Bengali Script).

Interested candidates can send their resume to: dineshbi001@gmail.com