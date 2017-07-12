Job Opening for Translators (Freelancer) Meitei (Bengali Script) – English

Wanted Translators (Freelancer)
An IT company based in Bangalore is looking for experienced Translators for the Language pair Meitei (Bengali Script) – English.
Min Qualification: Bachelor/Master in English/Meitei
Min Experience: 3 Years in Translation or a least one year experience.
Required skills: Excellent command over Meitei & English; Workable knowledge in MS Word (Bengali Script).
Interested candidates can send their resume to: dineshbi001@gmail.com
Contact number: +91-9886866672
This Press Release was sent by Dinesh Wangkhem, who can be contacted at dineshbi001@gmail.com.