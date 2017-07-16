Ksh Biren, P Brojen join BJP

Imphal, July 15 2017: Congress MLAs Ksh Biren (Lamlai AC) who held the PWD portfolio during the previous Congress Government led by Chief Minister O Ibobi and P Brojen (Wangjing-Tentha AC) have been officially admitted in BJP .

After they have already pledged their support to the BJP-led coalition Government, a formal reception function was held today at the Nityaipat Chuthek office of BJP Manipur Pradesh this evening in honour of the two MLAs elected on Congress tickets .

Chief Minister N Biren welcomed the two MLAs into BJP during the reception function where many Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries and MLAs were present .

Four Councillors of Lilong (Thoubal) Municipal Council and two functionaries of MPCC were also accorded a warm reception on joining BJP .

So far, eight MLAs elected on Congress tickets have switched their allegiance to the rival party (BJP) and Works Minister Th Biswajit claimed that BJP has now the strength of 31 MLAs, reducing the Congress to 20 MLAs.

Source: The Sangai Express