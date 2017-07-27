Laurels for State IRS officer

Imphal, July 26 2017: A Manipuri IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, Chabungbam Deepak Singh was honoured with the Finance Minister’s Award for Meritorious Service by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the occasion of Income Tax Day Celebrations held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on July 24.

The award comprises of a medal and a commendation certificate.

Deepak Singh was conferred the award for sustained devotion and commitment to duty and promoting excellence in the field of Direct Taxation at the National level.

An IRS officer of the 2002 batch, he is presently posted as Additional Director (Investigation), NER, Guwahati and was the nodal officer of the IT Department during the recent Assembly election.

His role in curbing the use of black money during the Assembly election in Manipur was commended by the Election Commission of India, said a statement.

Source: The Sangai Express