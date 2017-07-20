MAFRO warns barring heavy vehicles’ movement on NH-102

Imphal, July 19 2017: Manipur Friendship Organisation (MAFRO) has warned of barring movement of heavy vehicles along National Highway-102 (Imphal-Dimapur road) from August 16 in case the State Government does not come up with steps to repair worn out parts of the highway in Kangpokpi and Senapati by August 15 .

Addressing a press meet held at its office located at Babupara today, MAFRO advisor Letlal Kipgen said that the announcement was made to prevent further deterioration of the highway .

He pointed out that Imphal-Dimapur road which is a part of Asian Highway-1 is filled with big potholes, causing much inconveniences to commuters .

He claimed that there have been numerous road mishaps along the highway which has been lying in a dilapidated condition since a long time .

Although the State Government made assurances in the past that the worn out parts of the highway in Kangpokpi and Senapati would be repaired, the same has not been done till date, he said .

He said that Kangpokpi which was declared as a new district of the State is lagging behind in every field mainly in healthcare .

There is no timely availability of medicines, operation theatre and adequate medical instruments in Kangpokpi District Hospital, he contended .

Saying that villagers from far flung areas came to the hospital for treatment, Letlal Kipgen lamented the difficulties faced by the villagers in travelling to Imphal for treatment due to the bad condition of the road .

He also claimed that the death of around 100 cows in the district in May/June of this year was due to the absence of timely vaccination .

He appealed to the authority concerned to upgrade the hospital and the veterinary dispensary in the district.

Source: The Sangai Express