Manipur HSLC Class 10 Compartment Exam 2017 results declared today

The Board of Secondary Education of Manipur announced the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Examination 2017 on Monday. Students who have appeared for this examination can check their results from the official website manresults.nic.in or bsem.nic.in.

According to the Indian Express, the HSLC exams for Class X exams were held from 17 March. According to NDTV, the exam for regular and external candidates had concluded on 4 April while for the exam concluded on 30 March for private students.

Over 35,000 students appeared for the board examinations. Candidates who were unable to clear the main papers were required to appear for the compartment examination. The Indian Express adds that these exams are conducted every year in the months of July and August.

Students can check their results for the BSE Manipur HSLC compartmental exam through the following steps:

Visit the official results page i.e. bsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in. On the website, select the tab ‘High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental Examination 2017.’

Enter your roll number and press submit.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

According to the Manipur Board of Secondary Education website, 786 high and higher secondary schools (226 government, 103 government-aided and 457 private) are affiliated to the Manipur board. The body handles certification for the secondary stage i.e. Class X. The schools in the state are either managed by the government or by private bodies. Besides conducting exams at the end of Class X, the development of curriculum and syllabus, preparation, printing and distribution of textbooks for Class I to X are also done by the board.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Source: First Post