Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission Signs Mou With M/S Apollo Medskills

Imphal, July 5, 2017 (DIPR): The Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission signed the first Memorandum of Understanding for implementation of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) with M/s Apollo Medskils Ltd in the presence of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Shri Thongam Biswajit Singh today.

The MoU was signed inside the New Secretariat office of the Minister. The MSRLM was represented by State Mission Director, Shri R Sudhan, while the M/s Apollo Medskills was represented by its Senior Vice President-Projects Shri S Sridhar.

The DDU-GKY is the skills action-arm of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, tasked with skilling rural youth, moving them from poverty to productivity.

It owns and manages the entire lifecycle of the process, from investing into Skilling Projects (at no cost to the trainees or employers) to identifying internships and placement opportunities and to track career progression over a period of 3 years from graduation.

According to the MSRLM, the number of rural youths to be trained till March 2019 is 10518 candidates. DDU-GKY follows a 3-tier implementation model. The primary tier is the National Unit that functions as the policy-making, technical support, facilitation and investing agency.

The next tier is the DDU-GKY State Skill Missions under the State Government/ State Rural Livelihood Missions, who co-invest as well as directly supervise and/or engage with publicly or privately held organisations from specific sector industries, education and training or NGOs who have a reputation in delivering skills, training and development programs.