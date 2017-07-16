Manipuri student found dead in B’desh

Imphal, July 15 2017: A youth was found in a pool of blood while another was found hanging from a fan inside their flat at Chittagong’s Akbar Shah locality in Bangladesh on Friday late evening.

Both of them are from India’s Manipur State, according to news reports from Bangladesh .

Both of them were medical students of the University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC), a private institution in Chittagong.

They have been identified as Asif Sheikh (25) and Wilson Singh (23), both hailing from Manipur a State in the North Eastern region of India .

The incident took place around 11 pm yesterday at an apartment on the fourth floor of a six-storey building on Abdul Hamid Road at Lake View Society in the area .

While Asif was declared brought dead, Wilson survived with injuries.

“He is under treatment and recovering,” sources from Bangladesh informed .

According to a Bangladesh-based news website – Bangladesh Pratidin, Nayek Mohammad Hamid of the Medical Police Outpost said that the doctors declared Asif dead at midnight on Friday at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

He also said that Asif’s body was hit with sharp weapons .

Mohammad Hamid said that another Indian student of USTS, Niraj Gur, brought the duo to the hospital at around 1:15 am.

Gur lived in the room next to Asif and Wilson in the flat with Niraj’s wife .

He said that Asif and Wilson were drinking alcohol in their rooms at around 11.30 pm.

He heard some noise from their room at around 12 pm and tried to open the door.

But the door was locked from inside .

After he managed to open the door with an alternate key, he found Asif in a pool of blood and Wilson hanging from a ceiling fan.

With some help from the neighbours, they rescued the duo and took them to the hospital .

Police have started the investigation to ascertain the reason behind the tragic incident.

The police, however, are yet to find out which department of USTC they are enrolled.

