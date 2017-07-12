Manorama recalled with renewed call to repeal AFSPA

Imphal, July 11 2017: The 13th death anniversary of Thangjam Manorama was observed jointly by Apunba Lup and Thangjam Manorama Memorial Charitable Trust, Bamon Kampu at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound today .

Offering of floral tributes to the portrait of Manorama, observing silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls of those killed by security personnel under the shield of AFSPA and holding a public meeting were the main features of the observance function .

Delivering the keynote address at the occasion, K Muhindro, secretary of Thangjam Manorama Memorial Charitable Trust said that people will always remember the brutal killing of Manorama by personnel of 17 Assam Rifles after she was taken out of her Bamon Kampu residence in the midnight of July 11, 2004 .

He maintained that the death anniversary has been observed with the objective of continuing the protest against the draconian AFSPA, 1958 from the State and awarding befitting punishment to the killers so that such heinous crime by security personnel under the cover of AFSPA do not recur in future .

He said that a student called K Memita was killed in tear gas shelling by security personnel and P Chittaranjan, advisor of MSF self-immolated during the protests staged in the wake of the killing .

The mass protests also left many people injured some critically, he said.

Asserting that time has come for the State Government to exert pressure on the Centre to repeal AFSPA from the State, Muhindro expressed desire for erecting a statue in memory of Manorama by next year .

Addressing the gathering, UCM president Elangbam Johnson pointed out that not a single security personnel involved in fake encounter killings in the State has been punished till date .

He said that failure of Manipur Legislative Assembly to adopt a unanimous resolution to repeal AFSPA from the State is unfortunate .

Phulindro Konsam, co-ordinator of Apunba Lup said that the killing of Manorama is the most heinous crime ever committed by security personnel under AFSPA in the name of counter insurgency .

He pledged that Apunba Lup would continue to seek justice in Manorama’s killing .

Co-ordinators of Apunba Lup Ayekpam Langdon Leima, Sunil Karam and Joy Chingakham, president of Manorama Memorial Charitable Trust Sengoi Luwang; AMKIL president Ph Sakhi; vice-president of Poirei Leimarol Apunba Meira Paibi Manipur RK Leibaktombi; president of Kanglamei Y Leirik Leima and CHITUA president M Purnimashi were present at the occasion as presidium members.

Source: The Sangai Express