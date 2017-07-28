Men held for uploading scandalous photo on FB

Imphal, July 27 2017: Cyber Crime Unit, Imphal West have apprehended two persons for uploading a group photo under the caption “Leimaramda hidak ngaoraga PS na faraba nupi sing” on their Facebook accounts.

The two persons were arrested from their respective residences by a team of Cyber Crime Unit, Imphal West led by Sub-Inspector Abhijeet under the supervision of SP Imphal West Themthing Ngashangva.

Sources said one of the women included in the group photo lodged a complaint with Officer-in-Charge, Imphal police station on July 25 stating that one Dorendro Moirangthem of unknown address uploaded the group photo on his Facebook account on July 24 outraging her modesty besides creating problems in her family and causing bad reputation in the society .

The next day, another woman included in the group photo lodged a compliant with the OC stating that one Sorokhaibam Opal uploaded the same group photo outraging her and rest of her friends in the photo .

Both the complaints were forwarded to Cyber Crime Unit, Imphal West and accordingly an inquiry was conducted in this regard .

During the course of investigation, it was learnt that the cyber crime was committed by one Moirangthem Dorendro (26) s/o (L) Babumacha of Charangpat Mamang Leikai .

On interrogation, Dorendro revealed that he uploaded the photo from his Facebook account on July 24 under the caption “Leimaramda hidak ngaoraga PS na faraba nupi sing”.

He was arrested from his residence today at around 6 pm.

A mobile phone along with the SIM card used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession.

The other accused Sorokhaibam Opal (38) s/o Temba of Oinam Awang Leikai was also arrested from his residence at around 5 pm.

On interrogation, Opal disclosed that he uploaded the photo on his Facebook account on July 22.

A mobile handset and a SIM card used in uploading the photo were recovered from his possession.

Both the persons along with the seized items have been handed over to the police station concerned for necessary action.

The two accused were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West today and the Court remanded them to three days police custody till July 29.

Source: The Sangai Express