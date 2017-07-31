MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE NPF LEGISLATURE PARTY HELD ON 31.7.2017

1. A meeting of the NPF Legislature Party was held at 6 00 PM on 31.7.2017 at the State Banquet Hall, Kohima, at the CM’s residential bungalow.

2. 36 NPF MLAs including the Chief Minister attended the meeting. Shri Neiphiu Rio, MP (Lok Sabha) was special invitee at the meeting.

3. The following resolutions were passed:

(1)“Recalling the statement dated 19.7.2017 issued by Shri Tokheho Yepthomi, Spokesman, as per the decision of the 36 NPF MLAs, that demanded the immediate resignation of Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu from the Office of the President of NPF Party:

And also Recalling the resolution of the NPF Legislature Party dated 29.7.2017 once again demanding the resignation of Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu within 15 days thereof:

The undersigned 36 NPF MLAs hereby unanimously

(i) selected Shri Neiphiu Rio, MP (Lok Sabha) as the interim President of the NPF, who shall be empowered with all the functions and prerogatives of the President of the NPF under the Constitution of the NPF, to take decisions in the overall interests of the Nagas with immediate effect.

(ii) empowered the interim President to appoint the Divisional level office bearers and also take necessary steps for organising a general Convention of the NPF Party at the earliest.

(iii) appointed a search Committee comprising Shri Tokheho Yepthomi, Shri Y. Patton, Dr. Nicky Kire, Shri E.E. Pangteang and Shri Imkong L. Imchen, to assist the interim President in order to put in place the State Level Organisational structure of the NPF Party to be approved at the General Convention of the NPF Party.

(iv) resolved to appeal to all the rank and file of the NPF Party to come and join the Government and the majority; and

(v) that all decisions taken by the NPF party under the leadership of Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu after 13th July, 2017 shall be rendered null and void.

4. In token of having affirmed the above resolutions, we, the 36 NPF MLAs and the special invitee hereby affix our signatures (Signature list attached):

( T.R. ZELIANG )

Leader of NPF Legislature Party

This Press Release was sent by Azeu Namcyn Hau, who can be contacted at azeunamcynhau(at)yahoo(dot)com.