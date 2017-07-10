Mudslide ravages Church, houses

Imphal, July 09 2017: Around nine houses and one Church at Langol Laimanai have been damaged due to landslide which was triggered by heavy rainfall during the past four/five days.

After cracks were seen on Langol Hills last week, some households shifted to safer places .

Suddenly, a portion of the hill broke apart last night and three houses and a Church were partially buried under mud.

More houses were ravaged this morning as a large volume of mud slid down the hill slope .

It is reported that around nine houses including the building of Ramgailong Changde Baptist Church have been damaged.

Meanwhile, the victims have appealed to the State Government to take up immediate relief measures .

There is no report of human casualty.

Source: The Sangai Express