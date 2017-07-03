Nagaland: CM hopeful of early solution

Kohima, July 3: Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu on Monday lamented that due to the prolonged Naga political problem many developmental activities have been retarded but he hoped that very soon the problem will arrive at an acceptable settlement which will lead to progress and development of our state.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the visiting team of 20 IPS Probationers and 2 faculty members from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad as part of Bharat Dharshan at Chief Minister’s Office Chamber, Civil Secretariat.

Dr. Shürhozelie said that Nagaland attained statehood fifty years back but the state could not progress in many ways. However, he pointed out that the Naga political problem is genuine national problem, the Prime Minister is doing his best to bring a solution.

“We are talking to the outfits in a hard and truthful way in order to move towards a solution”, the Chief Minister said.

Replying to Probationers’ queries during the interaction, Dr. Shürhozelie said the main purpose of education is to make a person a good individual. Because of high literacy which is not in sync with the development in Nagaland, the youths are joining central jobs like the Indian Army and rued that because of the Political problem many things could not be achieved.

On Tourism, the Chief Minister said that the state Government is doing its best to improve

infrastructure despite frequent rainfall which hampers infrastructure developments like roads.

He said the state government is trying to improve the tourism infrastructure as Nagaland has enormous tourism potential.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister told the Probationers that he takes pride in the uniformed personnel which are capable of tackling any problem today.

“You’ll reach the top rung in your service one day, you have a huge responsibility for our Country,” he exhorted the probationers.

He also said that all our neighbors are not good and although we need to advocate non-violence just as the Father of our Nation had advocated, we cannot remain unprepared. He also cited the example of advanced Japanese people who had denounced war after their defeat in the World War II and concentrated on economic development.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the visiting IPS probationers that India being a vast conflict country, the Army, Navy and the Police were the backbone of the country and hoped that they would do justice to their uniform.

The delegation consisted of Bhutan and Maldivian Police Trainee Officers.

