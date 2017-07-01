Nagaland: CM releases child prodigy’s book

Kohima, June 30: Nagaland Chief Minister, Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu on Friday released a book, titled “My Birthday Adventure” written by a 9-year old Suiyikai H Ndang here at Chief Minister residential office.

Terming the book as a significant milestone in the history of Nagaland, the Chief Minister congratulated the young boy for his achievement and creativity.

“I am moved going through the book and happy to release the book that a young Naga boy had written such a wonderful adventure book”, Dr. Shürhozelie said.

The Chief Minister who himself has written more than 40 books, said that writing a book requires peace of mind, motivation and encouragement and appealed the parents of the young author to support him in every possible way.

If such a young boy can write such an excellent book at this age, he can be a treasure for the Nagas one day, Dr. Shürhozelie said.

The publisher of the book, Dr. Easterine Kire, renowned poet and writer, in her remarks on the book said that it was the author’s imagination, a child’s fantasy on his birthday. She also expressed her happiness to have published this children’s book by our first child writer. She elaborated that the book is beautifully created and combines the adventurous with the unexpected at every turn and ends with a return to reality and has a strong presence of suspense which moves the story forward as the reader is drawn into the adventure of the little traveler.

It may be mentioned that Suiyikai, a student of Holotoli School, Dimapur wrote this book when he was 8 years old. He is the grandson of former NLA Speaker Neiba Ndang.

