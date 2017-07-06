NEFIS along with MUSU meets Army Officials, pursuades them to shift Army Camp out of Manipur University.

NEFIS welcomes Army Officials’ willingness to shift Army Camp out of Manipur University.

The activists of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) along with the representatives of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) met the Indian Army officials regarding shifting of Army Camp from Manipur University. It should be known that a delegation comprising NEFIS and MUSU members met 9 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier J.S. Bainsla, and 6 Battalion Major Inderjit Singh regarding the issue. The officials have expressed their willingness to shift the Army Camp out of Manipur University, if the state government allots it premises elsewhere. The officials have also assured NEFIS that army has not interfered in students’ affairs earlier and will not be doing so in future as well.

It should be noted that NEFIS has continuously decried the military presence in Manipur University and in 2015 it has organized an extensive signature campaign against “campus militarization” and submitted it to President of India. Renewing its struggle for de-militarization of Manipur University campus, NEFIS had also given an All India Protest Call for 29th June to protest against militarization of MU.

It should be known that Army presence in MU has not only destroyed academic life but students are even afraid to raise their democratic demands. It has taken away all the space for academic freedom because every discussion and debate is under scrutiny. NEFIS believes that university campuses are spaces for academic purposes and are no place to station army and therefore condemns militarization of Manipur University campus and pledges to continue its struggle until its demands are met and the democratic space of university is restored.

Chinglen Khumukcham,

Convener,

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS)

This Press Release was sent by NEFIS Manipur, who can be contacted at nefis.manipur(at)gmail(dot)com.