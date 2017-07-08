NEFIS Submits Memorandum To Manipur CM Seeking To Get Army Camp Shifted Out Of Manipur University! Welcomes Army Officials’ Willingness To Shift Army Camp Out Of Mu!

The activists of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) today submitted a memorandum to the Manipur Chief Minister, seeking his attention on the problem of stationing of army in the Manipur University (MU) campus. It should be known that NEFIS activists along with the representatives of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) had yesterday met Indian Army officials, 9 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier J.S. Bainsla, and 6 Battalion Major Inderjit Singh, regarding shifting of army camp from Manipur University. The officials had expressed their willingness to shift the camp out of Manipur University, if the state government allots it space elsewhere. In continuation with this new development, NEFIS has asked the CM to immediately take the necessary measure to ensure the removal of the army camp from MU campus.

It should be noted that NEFIS has continuously decried the military presence in Manipur University and in 2015 it had organized an extensive signature campaign against “campus militarization” and submitted it to President of India. Renewing its struggle, NEFIS had also given an All India Protest Call for 29th June to protest against militarization of MU. NEFIS believes that university campuses are spaces for academic purposes and are no place to station army and therefore condemns militarization of Manipur University campus and pledges to continue its struggle until its demands are met and the democratic space of university is restored.

Chinglen Khumukcham,

Convener,

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS)

This Press Release was sent by NEFIS Manipur, who can be contacted at nefis.manipur(at)gmail(dot)com.