Network failure robs Rs 18 Cr !

Imphal, July 22 2017: An amount of Rs 18 crore sanctioned for repairing two market complexes of Khwairamband Keithel could not be obtained due to disruption in power supply and subsequent unavailability of internet network at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) .

This was stated by MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar while discussing five demands tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Y Joykumar in the State Assembly today .

Of the three multi-storeyed market complexes of Khwairamband Keithel, two were damaged by earthquake in January last year .

Although MAHUD looks after the repairing work, it is PWD which is executing the same work .

Even though the amount of Rs 18 crore lapsed, the incumbent Government has incorporated Rs 21 crore for repairing the market complexes.

MLA AK Mirabai asked as to why the State Government failed to obtained such a huge amount of money .

She went on to ask whether the same amount would be allowed to go waste.

Th Shyamkumar said that matter was referred to the Finance Department in time but the amount could not be obtained due to power failure and disruption of internet network at NIC.

