No epidemic yet : Health Minister L Jayantakumar

IMPHAL, Jul 29: Referring to the outbreak of vector borne diseases in Henglep, Churachandpur district, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar maintained that the outbreak has not reached the magnitude of epidemic.

The State Government has certain reservations that launching extensive awareness campaigns and publicity drives using PA systems may create undue fear among the people, Jayantakumar said in response to a call attention motion raised by MLA K Ranjit.

Out of 41 people from Henglep sub-division who are currently undergoing treatment at Churachandpur district hospital after they have been infected by vector borne diseases, the conditions of 19 are said to be critical, Ranjit said.

Informing that 50 people were still at Henglep, unable to reach Churachandpur district headquarters due to bad road conditions, Ranjit urged the Government to airlift doctors and medicines to Henglep sub-division.

Notably, the 49 people who are currently undergoing treatment at Churachandpur district hospital reached the district headquarters in a Shaktiman truck after much struggle.

Reminding about Chief Minister N Biren’s announcement to introduce to air ambulance service to cater emergency medical requirements at remote and far off places, K Ranjit urged the Government to send doctors, nurses and medicines by helicopter to places where road connectivity is non-existent or pitiable.

L Jayantakumar said that there were reports about the Shaktiman which was transporting 41 people from Henglep to Churachandpur district hospital breaking down three times during the journey.

Of the 41 people suffering from vector borne diseases, 31 are said to be children.

While informing that two doctors have been sent to Henglep PHC as an interim arrangement, Jayantakumar assured that he would look into the possibility of airlifting a medical team to Henglep in consultation with the Chief Minister.

Source: The Sangai Express