No rollback of dists creation : N Biren ; CM inspects flood affected areas

Imphal, July 09 2017: Chief Minister N Biren inspected the flood affected areas of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts and instructed the officials concerned to extend all possible assistance to the affected people without any delay.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the inspection trip, the Chief Minister stated that the proposed tripartite involving the State Government, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Central Government which has been postponed would be held as soon as possible .

Stating that the upcoming round would be held at the political level, Biren asserted that the tripartite talk would not guarantee agreement or disagreement with the UNC’s demands and added that there will be no rollback of the districts creation.

After making a thorough assessment, the State Government sent a report of the present situation to the Centre yesterday, the Chief Minister said .

However, surveys are still going on as the number of areas and villages affected by the flood is increasing every day, he added.

He expressed hope that the Central Government would provide assistance to the State soon.

Urging the public to maintain calm at this juncture, the Chief Minister assured that the State Government would provide relief materials without any delay .

He also directed the officials concerned to closely monitor the situation and extend all possible help to the affected people .

N Biren said that those people whose houses had been damaged by the recent spate of flood would be adequately compensated.

Apart from inspecting water levels at Khurai Salanthong, Haotal, Khabeisoi, Kongpal Kshetri Leikai, Kongpal Khaidem Leikai, Porompat Thawanthaba, Ayangpalli Road, Kongba Mutum Leikai and Kongba Laishram Leikai, the Chief Minister also visited relief camps opened at Kongpal Kongkham Leikai, Amateur Athletic Association community hall and Ningthem Pukhri Mapal and Kongba Laishram Leikai in Imphal East district .

The Chief Minister also inspected flood affected areas like Nambol Khabi, Nambol Jiri, Konthoujam and many other adjoining villages and areas in Imphal West district and Nambol Phoijing in Bishnupur district .

N Biren was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretaries L Susindro, N Indrajit, Dr S Ranjan and top officials of the State Government.

