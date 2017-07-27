One Dengue suspect at Ukhrul

Ukhrul, July 26 2017: A suspected case of Dengue has been reported from Comprehensive Health Services and Research Centre (CHSRC) Ukhrul, making this the first case in the district this year.

According to information from CHSRC hospital, a 15 year old patient from Ukhrul town was admitted to the hospital yesterday with high fever.

Dr Yasing who attended to the patient said that in the preliminary test result, positive symptoms of Dengue were detected.

Yesterday, CHSRC immediately referred the case to JNIMS, Imphal for a confirmatory test and for further treatment.

In a brief interaction, the aunt of the patient said that the boy has been suffering from fever since the last one week with chest complaint.

Later he could not even eat.

According to her, the boy developed fever only after he volunteered to clean the water logged drainage in Ukhrul.

She said that she could not believe Dengue virus can survive in a cold place like Ukhrul.

According to her, fogging was done at Wino Bazar as a precautionary measure yesterday.

