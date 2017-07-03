“One Shop One Flower” launched

Kakching, July 02 2017: With an aim to make Kakching bazar clean and attractive, “One Shop One Flower” programme was launched at the bazar today .

The event was organised by Kakching Foundation for a Clean, Green and Blooming Kakching Keithel in collaboration with Alliance for Development Alternative Manipur (ADAM), Blooming Manipur and Kakching Bazar Business Welfare Association under the directive of Swachh Bharat Mission .

Sponsored by Kakching Municipal Council and MUDA, Manipur, the event was attended by RK Nimai (retired IAS), MAHUD Director Nepram Geetkumar, Joint Director Ngangom Uttam, Kakching Municipal Council Chairperson M Inakhunbi Devi, vice Chairperson M Uma Devi, councillors as dignitaries among others .

Flower pots were put in and around the shops of Kakching bazar.

