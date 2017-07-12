Pressure mounts to pay pending fuel charges

Imphal, July 11 2017: The pressure is mounting on the State Government to pay off the pending charges for the vehicles requisitioned from the Manipur Police Department for use in the 11th State Assembly Election, after the issue reached the Election Commission of India (ECI) .

On the other hand, there is a high chance that the pending charges for the fuel utilised by the Deputy Commissioners concerned and district Election Officers on credit from the retail outlets of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) might also be brought up before the ECI .

According to an official source, the ECI organised a conference of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of all the States on June 22 .

During the conference, it was brought up that around Rs 1.22 lakh had not been paid by the Manipur Police Department for the requisition of vehicles from Assam and on June 29, CEO Manipur, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, sent a written notification to DGP Manipur .

As per the notification, the DGP Manipur took up steps to send a team including Manipur police DIG Range II to Assam to pay off the pending charges .

On the other hand, the retail outlets of IOC are also planning to bring up the issue of pending charges to the ECI as the repeated demands by the retail outlets for the pending charges of fuel used by election Officers and Deputy Commissioners of various districts during the election, have fallen on deaf ears .

“Even appeals to the Chief Electoral Officer have been in vain and as a result the only way left is to complain to the ECI”, the source added.

Source: The Sangai Express