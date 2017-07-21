Recent flood claimed 19 lives: Biren informs Assembly

Imphal, July 20 2017: Cyclone Mora and the subsequent flood in the State claimed 19 lives in addition to ravaging around 20,000 houses of 268 villages, Chief Minister N Biren stated today in the Manipur Legislative Assembly .

As the budget session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly was opened today, Speaker Y Khemchand directed the Chief Minister to present the Business Advisory Committee’s (BAC) report .

Soon after N Biren presented the BAC report, Congress spokesman Khumukcham Joykisan contended that discussion of both demands and appropriation bills on August 4, the last day of the ongoing session would be incomplete .

He then suggested discussion of demands and appropriation bills on separate days .

Pointing out that even though Assembly sessions are not held on Sundays and Saturdays, one sitting has been scheduled on Saturday this time, Joykisan suggested that the particular Saturday should be declared as holiday for the State Assembly .

However, the Assembly Speaker, without giving any response to MLA Joykisan’s suggestions, proceeded with the leave petitions of Ngamthang Haokip and Dr Chaltonlien Amo .

After the leave petitions of the two House members were approved by the House, Joykisan pleaded the Speaker to listen to Opposition members too as Opposition parties have immense roles in any democratic country, India being one .

Insisting that demands and appropriation bills should be discussed on separate days and there should be no House on Saturday, Joykisan who is also Congress party’s spokesman said that Opposition members would stay away from the House session on the particular day if it is not declared a holiday .

This time the Speaker responded that Joykisan’s suggestions can be discussed while discussing other demands .

Then he directed the Chief Minister to present a report on the recent flood .

The State had witnessed many natural calamities in the past too but the recent flood was the gravest .

Taking due note of the magnitude of devastation caused by the recent flood, the State Government took all possible relief measures after the flood was declared as a natural calamity, Biren informed the House .

To tackle possible outbreak of disease due to flood water collected in different low-lying areas, 97 relief camps have been opened.

In the meantime, around Rs five crore has been collected as relief fund, Biren stated .

He then proposed a thorough discussion on the Government’s flood relief measures .

The State Government has also sent a proposal of Rs 213 crore to the Government of India for providing assistance to flood victims .

Later, the House observed silence for one minute in honour of the 19 people killed in the recent flood.

Source: The Sangai Express