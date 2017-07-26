Remand for rape accused

Imphal, July 25 2017: Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West Court, remanded a 45 year old rape accused to judicial custody yesterday.

The accused, identified as one Naorem Tiken s/o N Nimai of Nambol Leimapokpam Makha Leikai, was produced before the Court by a team of Imphal West women police with a prayer for 15 days judicial remand.

The Court perused the material on record and remanded the accused to judicial custody.

Tiken was arrested after the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West, on hearing the complaint case filed by the victim, passed an order on June 30, directing women police station, Imphal West to investigate and submit the report within three months.

The complaint mentioned that on November 15, last year, she (the victim) was raped by the accused at the top floor of her shop located at Kwakeithel Bazar and thereafter, on the pretext of marrying her, Tiken came to her shop 3/4 times and established sexual relationship.

Then on January 10, the accused eloped with the victim promising to marry her and took her to Guwahati where they stayed for two days at Paltan Bazar and finally returned to Manipur in a bus.

The complaint mentioned that on the way back, the accused got down from the bus when it stopped for some minute at Senapati and never returned and the victim, failing to find him, returned alone in the bus to Imphal.

It further mentioned that on February 8, at around 5 pm, the victim went to the residence of the accused and narrated her ordeals to his family members who promised to make necessary arrangements for marriage.

But after escorting her to her younger brother’s house, the family members of the accused also failed to turn up.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the Court had directed women police Imphal West to launch necessary investigation and submit the report before the Court.

Source: The Sangai Express