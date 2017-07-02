Return PWD machinery : Biswajit

Imphal, July 01 2017: Works Minister Thongam Biswajit today warned all concerned to return the heavy machinery and equipment which were acquired from the Works Department for utilisation at work sites but yet to be returned even after completion of the work for a long period .

The Minister said officials and engineers of the Public Works Department who signed the indents for issue of heavy/light machineries and the contractors concerned should be responsible for the machineries .

The issue needs to be discussed with all seriousness, Minister Biswajit said asserting that, if engineers, including retired officials, are found at fault, Personal Liability Acts will be invoked against them to recuperate due amounts for the machinery and legal actions would also be taken up against the contractors concerned, if necessary .

He further asserted that indents for machineries and equipment should be issued only on advance payment and security money is deposited against the machineries to be issued from today onwards .

The Minister was speaking at the second monthly review meeting of the department held today at his New Secretariat Conference hall .

During the first monthly review meeting held in June, it was decided to identify all heavy machineries of the department which are lying unattended at work sites or utilised by VIPs .

On the issue of frequent water logging in certain areas of Imphal including Governor’s Raj Bhawan, existing Secretariat area, Sanjenthong Officers’ Colony, Babupara and Singjamei Waikhom Leikai and Mayengbam Leikai areas, Minister Biswajit instructed the officials concerned to act instantly to clear the water logging .

He instructed the EEs concerned to initiate temporary measures including pumping of flood water from the areas immediately and to set up pumping stations at three locations viz.

Waikhom Leikai area, Babupara area and Sanjenthong area .

Biswajit also expressed dismay that out of the 29 divisions in the department, only 18 were able to submit their progress reports for the review meeting convened today.

He further instructed the officials concerned that all divisions should submit their next progress reports before the next monthly review meeting .

The Works Minister also highlighted the need to refurbish the entire PWD complex and maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the complex .

He further asked for a detailed report for construction of roads (12-feet wide) from the foothills to the tops of both the Baruni and the Koubru Hills and beautification of the natural pond atop the Koubru Hills .

He also demanded the officials concerned to submit the utilisation details of Work Charged, Muster Roll and Casual staff of the department .

The Minister also discussed the frequent landslides along the National Highways and asked the engineers concerned to act swiftly and clear all debris at the earliest so that the highways do not remain blocked for long .

He further asked the department officials to initiate steps to register the land ownership of all offices of the PWD including the Inspection Bungalows in the name of the department at the earliest .

Today’s meeting also discussed the several other resolutions taken during the last review meeting and the actions taken thereafter by the department .

Other issues discussed included proposal for reconstruction of old and weak bridges, preparation of estimates for maintenance of Mini Secretariat buildings at district headquarters, revamping stores division of the department and identification of a location for the division and installation of a hot mix plant within a range of 15-20 Kms from Imphal .

The Minister further sought cooperation of all officials and engineers and said everyone should work efficiently with dedication .

Regarding the need for verification of a huge liability amounting to Rs 447.03 crore under various head of accounts, Works Commissioner K Radhakumar expressed the need for a division-wise discussion on the issue .

Highlighting the achievements of the department during the 100-days programme, officials of the department said that development of the Tourist Resort at Sendra Hillock, Water Sports Complex at Takmu and other tourism facilities in adjoining areas and mending of potholes in all district head-quarters have been completed .

The officials also said that improvement and upgradation of NESRIP Projects including Tupul to Bishnupur and Thoubal to Kasom Khullen (ADB funded) is 80 percent complete.

Restoration of damaged stretches of Mao-Imphal Highway from Senapati to Imphal and Mao to Senapati is progressing .

Today’s meeting was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary (Works) Awangbou Newmai and engineers of the department.

Source: The Sangai Express