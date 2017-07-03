River banks breach, houses, fields flooded

Imphal, July 02 2017: Numerous houses and fields have been flooded due to the overflowing of river banks in at least two points of Imphal river and two at Kongba river .

The incessant rain over the last few days coupled with the rapid rise in the water levels of the various major rivers of the State finally led to overflowing early today morning .

At 2 am, around 30 feet of the river bank on the western side of Kongba river, about 500 metres away from the confluence (junction) with Imphal river gave way and gradually expanded to around 50 feet .

Just a few minutes later, around 7 feet of the river bank on the western side of Kongba river and just a few distance from the southern side of Ucheckon Muriba Haraobung also began to overflow and flood the nearby areas .

Locals are still trying to stop the water flow .

On the other hand, around 70 feet of the eastern bank of Imphal river near Lilong Haoreibi Awang Leikai Teramakhong, one kilometre from Lilong bridge, also gave way to the rising water .

The water from Kongba Irong flooded many fields and cultivation land in Bashikong and Khongman .

Troops led by 2-1/C Jogendra Singh Mourya of 143 Battalion CRPF rushed to the flood impacted areas of Bashikhong Kongba Irong and relentlessly helped the people in channelling the water flow and evacuated the people to safer places .

The houses and fields are getting flooded one after the other and people are expressing fear that the water rushing in from the damaged river banks may cause major flood from Khongman Mangjin area to Brahmapur.

On the other hand, around 10 houses have been damaged as a result of the flood at Lilong Haoreibi .

The water flooded all the fields and fish farms of the area aside from affecting other nearby villages .

Even now, the locals are working to repair the damaged river bank and stop the water.

IFC Parliamentary Secretary L Rameshore also came and took part in the work to repair the damage .

Meanwhile, many houses and fields were also damaged when the eastern side of Imphal river near Heibongmakhong under Wabagai AC began to overflow last night .

Thongju AC MLA and Works Minister Th Biswajit along with the local people worked tirelessly to repair the damage to the river bank and stop the overflowing water .

Police personnel led by Imphal East district SP K Kabib also took part in repairing the river banks .

One fire tender of Manipur Fire Service and numerous divers remained on stand-by to provide necessary safety aid while members of the State Disaster Response Force along with motorboats helped in the repair work .

According to an official source from IFCD Control Room, the water levels of Imphal, Kongba and Nambul river are dropping but they are still at the high and dangerous levels while the water levels of Iril and Thoubal rivers are increasing .

The rainfall at Kangpokpi is 25 mm, Saikul 35 mm, Litan is 10 mm, Raj Bhavan is 24 mm and Lamphelpat is 26 mm, it added.

Source: The Sangai Express