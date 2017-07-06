RMSA teachers to launch pen down stir

Imphal, July 05 2017: Teachers of RMSA have decided to launch pen down strike from tomorrow to protest non-payment of salary for about 8 months .

Addressing media persons at Manipur Press Club today, president of RMSA Graduate Teachers’ Association N Prakasana said teachers under RMSA are not getting their monthly salary since November last year.

To protest non-payment of salary, the teachers had also taken out a rally on June 8 last .

Representatives of the teachers have also met Chief Minister and Education Minister regarding non-payment of salary.

The Govt had assured the teachers of releasing their pending salary within June.

However, no positive response has been coming from the Govt so far, Prakasana said .

He further said that when the teachers went to meet the Director of RMSA, the office was found locked due to flood .

As such, the teachers are compelled to launch pen-down stir from tomorrow, he said .

There are many RMSA teachers who are posted in interior areas where there is no teachers’ quarters.

The woes of these teachers increased manifold due to non-payment of salary since November last year, he said while adding that the Govt should know the sacrifices made by the teachers.

Source: The Sangai Express