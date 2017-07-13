Saikul bridge on verge of breaking down

Kangpokpi, July 12 2017: The only bridge that connects Saikul with the State capital and the rest of the world along Saikul-Imphal road is on the verge of breaking down any moment following the recent incessant rainfall after cyclone Mora hit hard the State last month .

The Purum Likli bailey bridge constructed over Purum river under Saikul sub division in Kangpokpi district is a key component of the road leading to the State capital from various parts of Saikul area including Saikul hill town and is the only lifeline for the people .

The bridge has been closed to heavy vehicles and passenger buses since the past one week .

Considering the grievous situation of the local people, civil society organizations of Saikul including Kuki Inpi, Saikul Gamkai and Kuki Students’ Organization, Saikul block inspected the bridge today and drew the immediate attention of the authority concerned and State Government .

Seimang Lupho, president of Kuki Inpi, Saikul Gamkai said that incessant rainfall in the past many days has weakened the bridge and people now fear that the bridge could collapse anytime .

He continued that while inspecting the bridge, they came across detached parts at some points and loosening stone blocks while adding that all the elements of the bridge are severely decayed and pose tremendous danger to the users .

“Heavy vehicles including Saikul-Imphal road passenger buses and wingers are already restricted due to the seriousness of the weak bridge”, Lupho said and added that the Bailey bridge was left unattended for more than 10 years without considering its importance to the people .

While drawing the immediate attention of the State Government and authority concerned including the local MLA, Kuki Inpi, Saikul Gamkai and KSO, Saikul have urged for immediate action and timely intervention considering the hardship faced by the public while expressing faith that the Government will respond positively.

Source: The Sangai Express