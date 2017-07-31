Selected Candicates of Global Shapers Community Imphal Hub

The list of candidate who cleared the final round of selection to the Global Shapers Community Imphal Hub, held on 30 July 2017 at Babupara, Imphal, in alphabetical order:

1. Brighty Kamei

2. Ibothoi Singh Konthoujam

3. Kennedy Singh Oinam

4. Kiranbala Lairenlakpam

5. Matouleibi Khoirom

6. Nganthoi Chanu Lourembam

7. Sushma Devi Potsangbam

The selection is however provisional and subject to approval from the World Economic Forum, Geneva, based on pre-set criteria and the performances of each candidate during their three months of probation.

Elizabeth Okram

Curator, Global Shapers Community- Imphal Hub

