State NEET toppers

IMPHAL, Jul 7: Khullakpam Subhani Kudush, Thokchom Suresh and Doyen Soram have secured the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Position for the State in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017, conducted by the CBSE for medical and dental streams.

Speaking to media persons at COMET office at Keishampat Top Leirak, Subhani Kudush pointed out that this is her third attempt and she used to prepare for the exam by studying around 8 hours everyday.

She is the daughter of Ayub Khan and Alamjan of New Lambulane and appeared her class X exam as a student of Brighter Academy School scoring 63.4 percent and her class XII exam as a student of TG Higher Secondary School scoring 74 percent.

The second State position holder, Thokchom Suresh is the son of Thokchom Mangi and Thokchom (O) Radhe of Khangabok Mayai Leikai, Part II, Thoubal district.

He scored 74.3 percent in the class X exam from New Public Higher Secondary School of Khangabok and 93.6 percent in the class XII exam from Sri Chaitanya College, Andhra Pradesh.

The third State position holder Doyen Soram is the son of Dr Amar Soram and Bini of Nagamapal RIMS road Soram Leirak. He passed class X as a student of DPS, Guwahati and the class XII exam from JJS, Tamil Nadu with a score of 89.2 percent.

Speaking to media persons, a staff of COMET said that a total of 102 students passed this year’s NEET in flying colour and also expressed pride at the positions secured by the three students.

