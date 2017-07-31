STDCM sets Aug 16 deadline for Govt

Imphal, July 30 2017: The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, Manipur (STDCM) has warned of launching intense forms of agitation from August 17 unless the State Govt takes up necessary steps for inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe list under the Constitution of India before August 16.

The STDCM today organised a sit-in demanding inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe list under the Constitution of India at Keishampat Leimajam Leirak community hall.

The sit-in began from 11 am and ended at 4 pm.

Speaking at the venue of the demonstration, working president of STDCM Moirangthem Naodalen-khomba said the Committee has been spearheading a demand to include Meetei/Meitei in the ST list of the Constitution under Article 342 (1).

Representatives of the Committee met Chief Minister N Biren on July 16 to discuss the demand.

In the meeting, the CM had assured the STDCM delegates in a positive note, he said.

As such, STDCM is prepared to launch intense democratic forms of agitation from August 17 if the State Govt fails to take up necessary steps for inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe list under the Constitution, Naodalen-khomba said.

The ST demand issue can be settled through Cabinet decision if not in the Assembly, he further said.

About 200 people including senior citizens participated in the sit-in.

Leaders like K Bhogen, Mutum Churamani, convener CBSTDC, N Gunachandra, P Sonamani, Prof N Ram Singh of CAU, M Meghachandra, ex-MLA N Nodiachand, Wareppa Naba, H Ghanashyam, Angomcha Nandalal, Okram Romen, Oinam Oken, Oja Borajaoba, RK Tharaksana and Y Muhindro, president STDCM addressed the gatherings .

They exuded confidence that the Chief Minister would take up the issue as per the wish and aspiration of the people.

Source: The Sangai Express