Students protest against State Government’s order to lodge FIR

Imphal, July 26 2017: Students of ChuraChand Higher Secondary School carried out protest demonstration by blocking the road leading from Palace Gate to Sanjenthong against the Government’s order to lodge FIR against the students of the school.

The incident happened at around 1 pm today, when all of a sudden, the students of CC Higher Secondary School came out from the school complex and blocked the road protesting the Government’s order to lodge FIR against the students who had protested the transfer of teachers from CC Higher Secondary school.

The police sprang into action soon and tried to push back the students who were blocking the road after a heated argument broke out between the police and the protesting students near the main entrance of the school .

The protest also affected the normal traffic.

After pushing back the agitation students inside the entrance of the CC Higher Secondary School, normal traffic resumed along the road.

Some student leaders of the school were selected for having a dialogue with Imphal East SP, K Kabib and the meeting went on till 1.30 pm.

After the talk, the student leaders and the protesting students went inside the school campus after holding demonstration for a few more minutes.

Speaking to media persons, one of the student leader stated that they will not revoke their class boycott and protest against the State Government’s decision until and unless the State Government take back the decision to lodge FIR against the students of the school.

It may be mentioned that on July 2, during the Assembly session, Chief Minister N Biren, informed the State Assembly that a case had been registered in connection with the injuries sustained by three police personnel and some students in the course of agitation against the transfer of teachers from CC Higher Secondary School.

On the other hand, Students of Modal Higher Secondary School staged a sit in protest today in front of the school demanding revocation of FIR lodged against students of CC Higher Secondary School.

Speaking to media persons , Modal Higher Secondary School Student Union general secretary Thounaojam Samananda demanded the Chief Minister to revoke the FIR lodged against the students before the end of the ongoing Assembly session and threatened to launch intense agitation along with all the Higher Secondary Schools of the State.

Modal Higher Secondary School Student Union social and culture secretary Thokchom Power expressed discontent that the authorities turn a blind eye to the injuries sustained by students but takes strict action if any police personnel is injured.

He alleged that the FIR is akin to taking up action against the student community of the State and urged the authority concerned to revoke the FIR at the earliest.

Source: The Sangai Express