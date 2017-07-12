Sub-standard uniform for cops Probe team submits interim report

Imphal, July 11 2017: The enquiry committee constituted by the State Government to investigate into purchase of uniform items and web equipment for Manipur Police submitted an interim report to the Chief Minister today .

Speaking to media persons in his office chamber today, IGP (Administration) Dr S Ibocha said that he and Special Secretary (Home) R Sudan who is the another member of the enquiry committee submitted the interim report today on behalf of the committee’s chairman .

Notably Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Suhel Akhtar is the chairman of the enquiry committee .

Dr S Ibocha said that the final report may take around one week and the final report would be submitted to the Government as soon as it is ready .

The committee has been enquiring into purchase of web equipment and uniform items including leather belts (black) with crest for Manipur .

The 10-page interim report contains progress made in the course of the enquiry which included examination of relevant documents, checking of purchased items in stores and examination of concerned officials and suppliers .

Notably, Chief Minister N Biren ordered an enquiry into the purchase of uniform items and web equipment after he found Manipur Police personnel using sub-standard belts inside 1st Manipur Rifles complex .

The enquiry committee was constituted by the Home Department and it was reported that the sub-standard belts were purchased in 2013-14 .

On the other hand, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West issued an order which instructed Imphal West Senior SP Themthing Ngashangva to enquire into the purchase of uniform items and web equipment .

Subsequent upon the Court’s order, DGP LM Khaute issued an order to the same effect on July 5, informed a source.

Source: The Sangai Express