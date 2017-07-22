There may be temporary IM camps: CM

Imphal, July 21 2017: Chief Minister N Biren has stated on the floor of the State Assembly that there are no ‘authorised noted’ camp of NSCN-IM in Manipur even though there may be some temporary camps .

Biren made this statement in response to a query raised by Congress MLA Kh Joykisan during question hour today.

Joykisan asked whether the cease fire pact signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM has been extended to Manipur, and if yes, how many noted camps of NSCN-IM are there in Manipur .

Chief Minister N Biren who is also in charge of Home Department stated that the ceasefire agreement has not been extended to Manipur and there are no ‘authorised noted’ camps of NSCN-IM in Manipur .

Taking due note of the Chief Minister’s reply, Joykisan further asked as to why NSCN-IM has been allowed to open unauthorised camps in Manipur .

He went on to ask if the State Government has any plan to shut down NSCN-IM’s unauthorised camps in Manipur .

Saying that NSCN-IM killed two persons on June 14 and June 15 this year, Joykisan asked whether the culprits have been arrested or whether any FIR has been registered against them .

As testified by their activities, there are some temporary camps of NSCN-IM in Manipur.

These camps operate as mobile units and they would usually go underground after carrying out their activities, Biren informed the House .

With regard to the killing of two persons, a suo-moto case was registered and police have been searching for the culprits.

They could not be captured so far as they operate in jungle areas, Biren added.

Source: The Sangai Express