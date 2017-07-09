Traffic to be reduced in Nambol area

Imphal, July 08 2017: The rapid increase in population and number of vehicles in the State has led to many traffic jams and areas under Nambol Municipal Council have been facing everyday traffic congestion.

However, the areas under Nambol Municipal Council will see less traffic jams at the earliest .

This was stated by Nambol Municipal Council Chairperson Ch Basanta Singh during a press meet held at the office of the Council today .

He further stated that the limited area of Keithel under the Nambol Municipal Council and the lack of improper parking system by many passenger vehicles serves as one of the problems which leads to congestion and traffic jams .

Speaking to media persons, he informed the passenger vehicles plying at Leimapokpam, Wahengkhuman, Ishok, Naorem, Heigrujam, Awangjiri, Kakyai, Langpok, Meijrao, Kabowakching and Ningthoukhong to register their details and collect their respective sticker before July 20 .

He said that a common parking spot for the passenger vehicles will be provided at Irawat Bhaan and added that only one vehicle will be allowed to park at their designated spot for their respective route .

He warned that severe action will be taken up against those who do not register their details within the given time .

Apart from the initiative to improve the parking system of passenger vehicles, many works have been established by the Council under the 100 days programme including social service and renovation of the drainage system.

