Tuluni Greeting by Nagaland’s Chief Minister, Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu

Chief Minister, Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu wishes the Sumi community a happy and fruitful Tuluni celebration, the most significant festival celebrated by the Sumi Naga. This important festival is a special time for them as they get to rest and celebrate the completion of a farming season of hard work in their paddy fields.

The Chief Minister said Tuluni is the most significant festival celebrated by the Sumi Naga tribe. This festival is celebrated to rejoice the most abundant and fruitful season of the year.

The practice of working together in groups is common for the Sumi agriculture farmers. The Chief Minister has urged all the Sumis to continue to work together and be the torch bearer in promoting solidarity and fraternity among the Nagas in order to bring peace and prosperity to all the Nagas.

