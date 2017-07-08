UNC discusses ongoing process between NSCN and GoI with RN Ravi. Tripartite talks scheduled on July 10 at Ukhrul.

IMPHAL, Jul 7: Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian will lead the State delegates in the next round of tripartite talk, this time to be held at the political level with the United Naga Council (UNC) on July 10 at Ukhrul.



Other delegates of the State Government are Education Minister Th Radheshyam, TD Minister N Kayisii, Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Suresh Babu and Commissioner (Works) K Radhakumar, informed an official source.

Even as decks have been cleared for the next round of tripartite talks, members of the UNC met Centre’s Interlocutor to the Naga peace talk, RN Ravi today at Dimapur and discussed the Framework Agreement signed between the NSCN (IM) and the Government of India on August 3, 2015.

The State Home Department has issued an order including the list of the delegates regarding the tripartite talk.

Meanwhile, the State Government has invited Ministry of Home Affairs, Joint Secretary (North East in-charge) Satyendra Garg to the tripartite talk.

After two rounds of tripartite talk involving the State Government, UNC and the Centre were held at Delhi and Senapati, it was agreed that the third round would be held at the political level.

Vehemently opposing the creation of Kangpokpi (Sadar Hills) and Jiribam districts, the UNC has been demanding revocation of the Government order which created seven new districts. It even imposed an indefinite blockade on National highways and banned National projects for over three months. The blockade and the ban were lifted only after the present BJP led Government assumed office.

UNC discusses FA with RN Ravi : Civil society organizations and Government of India’s Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks, RN Ravi continued to hold consultations in Dimapur for the second day today on Naga political issue, reports NNN.

Altogether 11 organisations including the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Naga Hoho held consultations today at Chumukedima, Dimapur today. Four more organizations will hold consultations with RN Ravi tomorrow.

RN Ravi had told some media persons yesterday in Kohima that the Government of India and the NSCN-IM are “close to a solution”.

According to the Centre’s Interlocutor, both the parties are “close towards a solution and bringing the Framework Agreement to a conclusion”.

Meanwhile, the UNC team led by its president Gaidon Kamei held the consultation from 2 pm with RN Ravi. Besides the president other leaders of the UNC team who participated in the consultation with RN Ravi were UNC general secretary S Milan, UNC assistant general secretary Gabriel, deputy speaker of UNC Aduan, publicity secretary of UNC Stephen Lamkang, Naga Women Union (NWU) president Asha, UNC advisor L Adani, another UNC advisor KS Paul Leo and UNC finance secretary Kaikho.

What transpired in the consultations was not revealed by the participants.

RN Ravi began holding consultative meetings with various Naga civil society organisations since Thursday evening in Kohima.

The Interlocutor arrived in the Nagaland capital on Thursday. Soon after reaching Kohima, he called on Chief Minister, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu and held a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Source: The Sangai Express